Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Rubina Francis finishes 7th in 10m Air Pistol SH1 final

Indian shooter Rubina Francis on Tuesday finished seventh in the finals of women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 10:29 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Rubina Francis finishes 7th in 10m Air Pistol SH1 final
Rubina Francis (Photo: Twitter/Deepa Malik). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian shooter Rubina Francis on Tuesday finished seventh in the finals of women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range, Rubina finished with 128.5 points. Iran's Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal with a world record score of 239.2. Turkey's Aysegul Pehlivanlar grabbed silver while Hungary's Krisztina clinched bronze.

Rubina in the first competition stage-managed to gather 92.6 points from 10 shots. She aimed at a very poor 6.6 in the first stage which in end proved very costly to the Indian. The shooter was eliminated in the next four shots as she finished at 7th place in the final. Earlier in the day, Rubina qualified for the finals of the women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event by finishing seventh with 560 points to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021