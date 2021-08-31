Soccer-Former Japan winger Inui rejoins Cerezo Osaka

Former Japan international Takashi Inui has returned to the Japanese top flight with Cerezo Osaka, the club said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old, who scored twice for Japan at the 2018 World Cup, has re-signed for Cerezo 10 years after leaving to play for German side Bochum.

Inui joins from Spanish club Eibar, where he spent two spells either side of stints with Real Betis and Alaves. He also previously played for Eintracht Frankfurt. Cerezo are 12th in the standings and will feature in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League next month, when they take on South Korea's Pohang Steelers in the Round of 16.

