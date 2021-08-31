We will support E-sports initiatives: Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says his government will back E-sports and encourage all initiatives that will help the sector grow.

''E-sports now is growing very fast. I am convinced that this deserves all the support and recognition. I promise that the Delhi government will encourage Esports in every possible manner.

''We will be happy to encourage all the initiatives that will help the industry and the sector to grow,'' he said on the closing day of the inaugural E-sports Premier League here on Monday night.

Mumbai Marshals emerged as champions in the inaugural edition of the country's first-ever franchise-based E-sports league.

