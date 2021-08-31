Left Menu

Australian Rules-AFL shifts 'Grand Final' to Perth due to COVID lockdown

The Australian Football League's championship-deciding 'Grand Final' will be relocated from Melbourne for a second year running due to a COVID-19 lockdown and instead played at Perth Stadium, the league said on Tuesday. 25. The AFL has been forced to relocate dozens of matches out of Victoria and New South Wales this season as the southern states battle COVID outbreaks.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 12:01 IST
The Australian Football League's championship-deciding 'Grand Final' will be relocated from Melbourne for a second year running due to a COVID-19 lockdown and instead played at Perth Stadium, the league said on Tuesday. Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, is under strict lockdown as authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The AFL said the Victorian government had agreed to relinquish the showpiece due to the "ongoing effects of the pandemic." "Today's announcement is not what any football-loving Victorian wanted to hear but the health and safety of the wider community has been a priority throughout this season and must continue to be the priority as we all navigate through this pandemic," AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said in a statement.

"We will be back at the MCG, bigger and better in 2022." The Grand Final is usually played in front of a packed house at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground.

One of the most iconic fixtures on the Australian sporting calendar, the Grand Final was played outside Melbourne for the first time in its history last year due to the pandemic. The match was shifted to the Gabba in Brisbane where the Richmond Tigers beat the Geelong Cats to clinch the title.

Victoria, which has been in lockdown for five weeks, on Tuesday reported 76 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up marginally from 73 cases reported the previous day. The 60,000-seat Perth Stadium will host the Grand Final on Sept. 25.

The AFL has been forced to relocate dozens of matches out of Victoria and New South Wales this season as the southern states battle COVID outbreaks.

