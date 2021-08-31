Left Menu

Hyderabad FC sign Spaniard Javier Siverio ahead of ISL campaign

Adding further strength to their attack, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Spanish striker Javier Siverio ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League campaign.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:04 IST
Javier Siverio (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Adding further strength to their attack, Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Spanish striker Javier Siverio ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League campaign. The six-feet tall striker started off his youth career with Laguna before joining the youth setup of Spanish Segunda Division side Las Palmas in 2015. Climbing up the ladder, Siverio, at 19, was a part of the Las Palmas B side that trained under current HFC Head Coach Manuel Marquez in the 2016-17 season.

"I am really excited to sign for Hyderabad FC and I cannot wait to make my ISL debut," said Siverio after completing the formalities. "Last season, the team was very close to making it into the top-4 and I am sure we will be aiming for a higher finish in the upcoming campaign," the 23-year-old added. After spending a couple of seasons with Las Palmas B, Siverio joined Racing Santander in 2018. In the 2018-19 season, the 23-year-old turned up for Racing Santander II scoring 16 goals in 22 appearances in his debut season, where he also played and scored for the Racing first team in Segunda B as a part of the side that earned a promotion to Segunda A Division after a four-year absence.

He followed it up with a 24-goal campaign for Racing Santander II next season, wherein he also featured and scored for Racing's first team in the 2019-20 Segunda A Division. HFC Head Coach Manuel Marquez, who rates the youngster highly, says "Javi Siverio is a young striker who has played for the academies at Las Palmas and Racing Santander, where he also scored for the senior side. He is a natural finisher, is very clever inside the box and is also strong in the air. He is only 23 and will join Hyderabad to try and show us his qualities."

The youngster joins Hyderabad as the fourth new overseas player after Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan, and becomes the tenth new player in the squad this season. (ANI)

