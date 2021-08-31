Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus sign Everton striker Kean on a two-year loan

Juventus have signed Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, as the Italian striker returns to the side where he made his professional debut.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:05 IST
Soccer-Juventus sign Everton striker Kean on a two-year loan
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Juventus have signed Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, as the Italian striker returns to the side where he made his professional debut. Juventus said they agreed to pay a loan fee of seven million euros ($8.28 million), with three million euros to be paid in the 2021-22 season and four million euros next season.

Kean, who came through Juve's youth system, made his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 16, becoming the club's youngest debutant and their second-youngest scorer in Serie A. "The 21-year-old returns to the club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/welcome-back-moise.

Kean was the first player born in the 2000s to score a goal in Europe's top five leagues and has nine caps for Italy. He spent last season on loan at Paris St Germain. Juventus have recently sold Cristiano Ronaldo -- last season's top scorer in Serie A -- to Manchester United.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021