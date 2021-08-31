Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka the entertainer kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win; Tennis-Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first-round thriller and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka the entertainer kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win

Naomi Osaka came to Flushing Meadows to entertain and did not disappoint on Monday, overcoming a slow start to beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 and get her U.S. Open title defense underway in front of a roaring capacity crowd. Unseeded Bouzkova held her own through much of the first set but failed to convert on four break point opportunities against the Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner.

Tennis-Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first-round thriller

Former champion Sloane Stephens overcame best friend Madison Keys' aggressive play to secure a 6-3 1-6 7-6(7) win in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. The 2017 winner quickly took control of the first set on Arthur Ashe Stadium, putting up a strong defensive performance to fend off three break points as Keys committed 15 unforced errors.

Tennis - Suarez Navarro given standing ovation as she bows out of U.S. Open

Carla Suarez Navarro received a standing ovation at Flushing Meadows on Monday after the fan-favorite brought down the curtains on her Grand Slam singles career following her first-round loss at the U.S. Open. The 32-year-old Spaniard announced in September 2020 that she was being treated for early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent several months of grueling chemotherapy and radiotherapy before returning at the French Open in June.

MLB roundup: Rays rout Red Sox for 8th straight win

Brandon Lowe crushed his team-leading 31st homer, drove in two, and scored twice Monday as the Tampa Bay Rays won the series opener 6-1 over the Boston Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla. The second baseman, who also walked twice, hit a home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning and added a run-scoring single in the fourth. Austin Meadows produced his team-high 92nd RBI for the Rays, who won for the eighth straight game and the 12th time in 13 games.

Tennis-Cilic retires from U.S. Open, first time in more than 800 matches

Former champion Marin Cilic of Croatia retired from his first-round match against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday with an apparent injury, his earliest exit from the U.S. Open in 13 attempts. The 2014 winner had been up two sets but bowed out of the match early on in the fifth with Kohlschreiber leading 2-0, after struggling with his serve.

Tennis-Forgotten man Murray gives Tsitsipas match to remember

Andy Murray may have been the forgotten man at the U.S. Open but gave the crowd and Stefanos Tsitsipas a match to remember forcing the third seed to grind out a 2-6 7-6(7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 win on Monday to avoid the opening round shocker. In the buildup to Flushing Meadows all the talk had centered around the Big Three, Novak Djokovic's hunt for the calendar-year Grand Slam and the absence of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Murray's victory hopes go down the toilet after Tsitsipas bathroom break

Stefanos Tsitsipas used his bathroom break when nature called at the U.S. Open on Monday but opponent Andy Murray fumed about the lengthy disruption as his hopes of scoring an opening-round upset went down the toilet. Murray said he had been warned by his team to be prepared for disruptions such as a bathroom break or medical timeout if his third-seeded opponent saw the match slipping away.

Tennis-Medvedev makes strong start to U.S. Open title bid

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev stayed solid from the baseline against Frenchman Richard Gasquet to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 victory on Monday. It was the 200th career win for the 25-year-old and his 160th on hard courts and the Russian showed why he is one of the top contenders for the title with a clinical display at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the final match of the opening day.

Tennis-Kyrgios throws in the towel in first round loss

Nick Kyrgios spent more time battling chair umpire Carlos Bernardes than opponent Roberto Bautista Agut at the U.S. Open on Monday as the truculent Australian slumped to a 6-3 6-4 6-0 first-round exit. The furthest Kyrgios has gone at Flushing Meadows was the third round but the bad boy of tennis proved once again he can still pack in a crowd in New York as fans piled into Louis Armstrong Stadium hoping to see some late-night fireworks.

Tennis - Anderson belts down 49 aces in first-round win

Former finalist Kevin Anderson fired down 49 aces to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6(1) 4-6 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in the first round on Monday, stunning spectators at the U.S. Open. The 6'8" power server rattled off 17 aces in the final set alone, the last one coming on match point. The South African broke into wide grin in his moment of triumph before hoisting his arms aloft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)