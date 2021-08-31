Soccer-Manchester United re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:12 IST
Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday, as the Portuguese forward returns to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
United announced that they had agreed a deal with Juventus to bring the 36-year-old back to Manchester last week, with the transfer now complete after Ronaldo passed a medical, secured a visa and agreed personal terms.
