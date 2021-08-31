Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham sign Croatian playmaker Vlasic

"A teenage prodigy with Hajduk Split, Vlasic has already played more than 250 senior matches, scored 33 goals and assisted 21 more for CSKA over the previous three seasons, and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020," West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/august/31-august/west-ham-united-sign-croatia-international-attacker-nikola. "The player has been extensively scouted and the creative attacker will add top-class quality and experience to David Moyes' squad." West Ham have had a bright start under Moyes and sit second in the standings after three games, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United have signed Croatian attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic from Russian side CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday. West Ham did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the London club agreed a fee of 30 million euros ($35.47 million) plus nine million euros in add-ons for Vlasic, who has 26 caps for Croatia and also scored at Euro 2020.

Vlasic, 23, makes a return to the English top flight where he spent one season with Everton in 2017-18. "A teenage prodigy with Hajduk Split, Vlasic has already played more than 250 senior matches, scored 33 goals and assisted 21 more for CSKA over the previous three seasons, and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020," West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/august/31-august/west-ham-united-sign-croatia-international-attacker-nikola.

"The player has been extensively scouted and the creative attacker will add top-class quality and experience to David Moyes' squad." West Ham have had a bright start under Moyes and sit second in the standings after three games, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Moyes' side next play Southampton on Sept. 11 when the league resumes after the international break.

($1 = 0.8458 euros)

