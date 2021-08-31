Left Menu

Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Juventus on Tuesday officially bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo as the Serie A club confirmed a EUR23 million (£20m//$27m) deal with Manchester United for the transfer of the Portuguese striker.

Juventus on Tuesday officially bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo as the Serie A club confirmed a EUR23 million (£20m//$27m) deal with Manchester United for the transfer of the Portuguese striker. Manchester United will pay a fee of EUR15m (£13/$18m) over the course of five years to seal the Portugal star's return to the Premier League, Juventus confirmed. They will have to pay up to EUR8m (£7m/$9m) in bonuses "upon achievement of specific performance objectives". The deal will appear as a EUR14m (£12m/$17m) loss for the Turin side in the 2020-21 financial year, the club reported.

During his time at Turin, Ronaldo became the first player in Juventus history to score at least 100 goals in all competitions in his first three seasons. Notably, since his arrival in Serie A, he also had scored more goals than any other player: 81, at least 10 more than any other. With the aforementioned title of top scorer, he also became the first to sit on the throne of the top goalscorers in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League. The 36-year-old lifted two league titles with Bianconeri. Ronaldo is now expected to make his return to the pitch for the Red Devils on September 11 against Newcastle after the international break, where Portugal will face Ireland, Qatar and Azerbaijan. (ANI)

