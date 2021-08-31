Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool extend skipper Henderson's contract

Liverpool have extended captain Jordan Henderson's contract, the Premier League side said on Tuesday, putting an end to speculation over his future at the Merseyside club. Liverpool did not mention the length of the contract but British media reported he had extended his stay at Anfield until 2025. Henderson, 31, joined the club in 2011 and has made nearly 400 appearance since, taking the captain's armband in 2015.

Henderson, 31, joined the club in 2011 and has made nearly 400 appearances since, taking the captain's armband in 2015. He led the club to their sixth Champions League crown in 2019 as well as their first league title in 30 years in 2020. "I'm obviously very honored and proud to continue the journey I've already been on here," Henderson said in a statement.

"It's amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold. I'm in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in." Liverpool is fifth in the standings after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea over the weekend. They travel to Leeds United on Sept. 12 when the league resumes after the international break.

