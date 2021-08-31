PM Modi congratulates Singhraj Adhana for winning bronze in shooting at Paralympics Games

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:04 IST
"Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para".
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Singhraj Adhana for winning the Bronze Medal in shooting at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para".

(With Inputs from PIB)

