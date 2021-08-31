Left Menu

SA pace great Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Its been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career during which he locked horns with some of the finest batsmen of his time.

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career, which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas.

''Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, its been an incredible journey together,'' he wrote.

'''And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass','' Steyn wrote in his retirement letter, quoting a song from American rock band Counting Crows to convey his emotions.

''It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. To many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows,'' he added. Steyn had retired from Test cricket in 2019.

