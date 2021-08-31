Left Menu

Mthethwa welcomes Team SA’s fourth medal at Tokyo Paralympics

The news comes after a world-class performance by the versatile South African para-cycling world champion Pieter du Preez who pocketed a gold medal during the Cycling Road Men’s T51, H1 competition - increasing the country’s medal tally to four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:00 IST
Mthethwa welcomes Team SA’s fourth medal at Tokyo Paralympics
“I wish the remaining athletes the best of luck and I look forward to more celebrations,” the Minister said on Tuesday.  Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has welcomed Team South Africa's fourth medal achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The news comes after a world-class performance by the versatile South African para-cycling world champion Pieter du Preez who pocketed a gold medal during the Cycling Road Men's T51, H1 competition - increasing the country's medal tally to four.

Pieter du Preez, who previously broke the 10 000 metres T51 world record and went on to set new African records in the 200m, 1 500m and 10 000m, pocketed his 5th title by finishing at 43min 49.4sec, beating both Fabrizio Cornegliani (Italy) and Maxime Hordies (Belgium).

"I am elated with the impressive performance of our athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. What we are currently witnessing is a sterling performance by our ambassadors in sport and I am convinced that we are destined to make a remarkable finish in the world rankings.

"I wish the remaining athletes the best of luck and I look forward to more celebrations," the Minister said on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021