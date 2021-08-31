Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday. Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.

Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between Sept. 2 and 8.

Hazard "is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club," the national team said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1432676039289884677?s=20. Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.

