Soccer-Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers
Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday. Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.
Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between Sept. 2 and 8.
Hazard "is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club," the national team said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1432676039289884677?s=20. Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thorgan Hazard
- Roberto Martinez's
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Belgium
- Belarus
- World Cup
ALSO READ
Belgium suspends deportation of illegal Afghan migrants: Migration Secretary
Belgium to send military planes to Kabul for evacuation - Belga
Luxembourg to send evacuation plane to Kabul in joint move with Belgium
Belgium to send planes to Islamabad for Afghanistan evacuation - media
Czech Republic's second evacuation flight leaves Kabul