Left Menu

IndiGo announces free tickets for one year to Paralympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:19 IST
IndiGo announces free tickets for one year to Paralympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Tuesday announced it will offer unlimited free tickets for one year to Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil, who won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

''This comes in recognition of Avani Lekhara winning a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing event at the Tokyo Paralympics,'' the airline said in a statement.

Antil won his gold medal in the men's javelin event with a world record throw of 68.55 metres, it said.

The unlimited free tickets would be available to the two athletes on both domestic and international routes, starting September 1 till August 31 next year, the statement said.

Whole-time director and chief executive officer, IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, said, ''All of us at IndiGo are extremely proud of you both - Avani and Sumit. You have demonstrated grit, courage, and resilience - we know it's not been easy.'' ''You have made the country proud, and with all humility we would like to offer you both free flights on IndiGo for a year,'' he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021