HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1230 BURNLEY SIGN WALES DEFENDER ROBERTS FROM SWANSEA

Burnley have completed the signing of centre back Connor Roberts on a four-year deal from Swansea City reportedly worth 2.5 million pounds ($3.44 million). 1100 WOLFSBURG'S PONGRACIC MOVES TO DORTMUND ON LOAN

Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their defence by signing Croatian centre back Marin Pongracic on a season-long loan from fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. 1030 BRIGHTON SIGN CUCURELLA FROM GETAFE

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed left back Marc Cucurella on a five-year contract from La Liga side Getafe after reportedly matching the 15-million pound ($20.65 million) release clause in his contract. 0840 HENDERSON EXTENDS LIVERPOOL CONTRACT

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has extended his contract, reportedly until 2025, ending speculation over his future at the Anfield club. 0830 MAN UTD CONFIRM RONALDO HAS SIGNED TWO-YEAR DEAL

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal. "I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," Ronaldo said.

0800 WEST HAM SIGN CROATIAN PLAYMAKER VLASIC West Ham United have signed Croatia international Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow in a deal reported to be worth an initial 30 million euros ($35.48 million).

0700 JUVENTUS SIGN KEAN ON TWO-YEAR LOAN Juventus have signed Moise Kean on a two-year loan worth seven million euros from Everton. The striker, who has nine caps for Italy, returns to the club where he made his professional debut.

0635 JUVENTUS CONFIRM RONALDO DEPARTURE Serie A side Juventus have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club after agreeing a deal with Manchester United worth 15 million euros ($17.74 million) plus eight million euros in performance-related add-ons.

"Today, after three years, 133 appearances, 101 goals and 5 trophies... the paths of CR7 and Juventus separate," the club said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/it/news/articoli/la-juventus-saluta-cristiano-ronaldo. ($1 = 0.8456 euros) ($1 = 0.7263 pounds)

