Odisha and Australia agree on better coordination on mining & sports devp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrel Tuesday agreed on better coordination on mining exploration and sports infrastructure development in the state.

Patnaik and O’Farrel over a video conference discussed different issues on the coordination between Odisha and Australia. The High Commissioner during the discussion praised the Indian Hockey team's recent achievements in the Tokyo Olympics and lauded Patnaik’s patronage to them.

Patnaik on his part praised the ability of the Australian Hockey Team during its visit to the state during the Hockey World Cup.

They agreed on establishment of proper coordination between India and Australia in hockey. Patnaik said that the coordination should be on the good sports infrastructure in the state, better training and patronage to the game.

There is a huge possibility of cooperation and coordination between Odisha and Australia on commerce and technology, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said adding Patnaik and O'Farrel discussed the proper utilization of the state’s able human resources.

They also talked over the coordination on sustainable mining exploration in Odisha, the statement said.

