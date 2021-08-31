The following are the top stories at 2130 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-PARALYMPIC-IND-WRAP High jump double delight helps India hit unparalleled double-digit mark in Paralympics Tokyo, Aug 31 (PTI) The Indian juggernaut at the Paralympics showed no signs of slowing down as three more medals ensured that the country hit the double digit mark for the first time ever with Mariyappan Thangavelu's high jump silver being the high point of a fairly terrific Tuesday here.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-ATH-IND-MARIYAPPAN I could not give my best due to rain: Mariyappan Tokyo, Aug 31 (PTI) Mariyappan Thangavelu on Tuesday rued that rain foiled his bid for a second consecutive gold medal at the Paralympics, saying the wet sock did not let him give his best in the T42 event, here.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-ATH-IND-SHARAD Was on verge of pulling out due to knee problem, reading Bhagavad Gita helped: Sharad Kumar Tokyo, Aug 31 (PTI) Sharad Kumar was on the verge of pulling out from Paralympics T42 high jump final due to a knee problem but dialling his family back in India and reading Bhagavad Gita a night before the event helped him overcome the anxiety for a bronze-winning effort.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SHOOT-SINGHRAJ-COMMENTS On way to Paralympic success, Singhraj Adana built range at home, prepared its layout Tokyo, Aug 31 (PTI) COVID-19 came in the way of him going to the range before the Tokyo Paralympics. So, Indian shooter Singhraj Adana simply built the range at home after drawing its layout in just one night.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SHOOT-LD IND Debutant Singhraj claims bronze in men's air pistol for India's second shooting medal at Paralympics Tokyo, Aug 31 (PTI) Indian shooter Singhraj Adana, who took to the sport just four years ago, on Tuesday won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event here.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-LD IND Six gold medals for India at Asian Youth Championships New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Indian boxers dominated the Asian Youth Championships, notching up six gold medals along with nine silver and five bronze in the event where the women's competition was significantly depleted due to pullouts caused by COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

SPO-WREST-IND-LD TRIALS Vinesh out, Sangeeta in; juniors day out at senior World Championship trials By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) There was no end to Vinesh Phogat's woes as the struggling wrestler withdrew mid-way from the World Championship trials even as her cousin sister Sangeeta (62kg) made a stupendous comeback to mat after three years by sealing her spot in the Indian team, here on Tuesday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-ATH-3RDLD IND Mariyappan, Sharad win silver and bronze in high jump; India's Paralympic medal tally hits double digits Tokyo, Aug 31 (PTI) Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T42 event as India's medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10, riding on a consistently stupendous track-and-field performance here on Tuesday.

SPO-WREST-WFI-CONTRACTS WFI takes undertaking from wrestlers on contract with private sponsors before trials New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The trials for the World Championship opened with confusion, anguish and hesitancy when WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh announced that only those wrestlers will be allowed to compete who will submit a hard copy of their contracts with private sponsors.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ROOT We are prepared against world class Ashwin: Root London, Aug 31 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root, who led England to a series-levelling win at the Headingley, expects an Indian backlash in the penultimate Test and said they're ready for all combinations including facing the ''worldclass'' R Ashwin at Oval.

SPO-CRI-STEYN-LD RETIREMENT All-time pace great Dale Steyn announces retirement from cricket Johannesburg, Aug 31 (PTI) Resembling a work of art when in full flight with his wicked swing and toe-crushing yorkers, all-time pace great Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced retirement from cricket with an impeccable record and a legacy to boot.

SPO-CRI-SA-STEYN-REAX Cricket fraternity hails Dale Steyn as he retires from game Johannesburg, Aug 31 (PTI) The cricket fraternity, including some of the greats of the game, on Tuesday hailed the achievements of legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn as he called time on his illustrious career.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-COLLINGWOOD We are preparing ourselves for an Indian fightback: Collingwood London, Aug 31 (PTI) England assistant coach Paul Collingwood feels India's batsmen are coping too much criticism for their failure in the third Test at Leeds and his team is bracing up for a strong fightback from the visitors in the fourth game starting here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI-GOLCONDA Tokyo-returned Udayan Mane among golfers to tee off at Golconda Masters Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Top golfers, including defending champion and Tokyo-returned Udayan Mane and former Asian tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, will vie for honours when the Golconda Masters Telangana Open tees off here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BCCI-LD WINDFALL IPL 2022: BCCI expects Rs 5000 crore windfall as base price for new teams kept at Rs 2000 crore By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Indian cricket board could soon get richer by at least Rs 5000 crore with the addition of two new franchises during the 2022 edition of Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-AKRAM-PCB Akram denies reports that he is interested in becoming PCB chief Karachi, Aug 31 (PTI) Pakistan's former captain and fast bowling great Wasim Akram has denied reports that he is interested in becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

