Left Menu

Esports-Cycling-World Esports Champion to join Deceuninck–Quick-Step

I have done a lot of base training on the bike since 2012, when I bought my first road bike, then over the years I became more passionate about it, did some races, got into the competitive side of the sport and tried to develop," Osborne said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:50 IST
Esports-Cycling-World Esports Champion to join Deceuninck–Quick-Step
  • Country:
  • Belgium

World Tour team Deceuninck–Quick-Step have announced that UCI Cycling Esports World Champion Jason Osborne will join their team as a stagiaire -- an amateur who rides with a professional team -- until the end of the season. Osborne came to the attention of team bosses by winning the 50-kilometre route on the Esports platform Zwift, beating several professional riders to claim glory at the inaugural Esports Worlds last December.

It is not the German's first foray into elite sport. The 27-year-old won a gold medal at the 2018 World Rowing Championships and also picked up a silver in the sport at this year's Olympics in Tokyo.

"Cycling has always been part of my training ritual in rowing. I have done a lot of base training on the bike since 2012, when I bought my first road bike, then over the years I became more passionate about it, did some races, got into the competitive side of the sport and tried to develop," Osborne said. "I am aware there are a lot of things I need to learn, but I want to take it one step at a time and see what I can achieve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021