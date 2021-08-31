Left Menu

SCEB rope in Adil, Amarjit in first two signings of season

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:58 IST
SC East Bengal on Tuesday roped in defender Adil Khan and Amarjit Singh Kiyam on loan from Hyderabad FC and FC Goa respectively in their first two signings for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 33-year-old Khan moved to the Goan club on loan during the January transfer window after spending one-and-half season with Hyderabad FC.

Defensive midfielder Amarjit, who captained India team in the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, made his senior debut in the Kings' Cup in Thailand in 2019.

The Manipur-born Amarjit, 20, made his ISL debut for Jamshedpur FC where he played 15 games before joining the Gaurs in the January transfer window.

SCEB, coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, took part in their maiden ISL campaign last time, finishing ninth in the 11-team standings.

