HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two
Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1633 PLISKOVA MOVES PAST MCNALLY
Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired seven aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round in just over an hour. READ MORE:
Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit Murray's victory hopes go down the toilet after Tsitsipas bathroom break
'Perfectionist' Osaka keen to change mindset at US Open and beyond Former champion Stephens overcomes Keys in first-round thriller
Halep makes winning return to Grand Slam action at U.S. Open After year away, excited fans return to U.S. Open but confront long lines
U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her first-round match against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F).
