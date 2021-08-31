Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1633 PLISKOVA MOVES PAST MCNALLY Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round in just over an hour.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her first-round match against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F).

