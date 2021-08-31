Soccer-Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga
Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million). "Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F.
"Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/31/official-announcement-camavinga.
