Soccer-Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

"Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/31/official-announcement-camavinga.

