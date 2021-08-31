Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million). "Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:31 IST
"Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/31/official-announcement-camavinga.

