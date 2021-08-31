Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million). "Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais F. C. have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/31/official-announcement-camavinga.

Born in a refugee camp in Angola to Congolese parents, Camavinga's family emigrated to France. He came through the ranks of local club Stade Rennes -- making his first team debut in Ligue 1 aged 16 years, four months and 27 days. In 2020 Camavinga became the youngest player to represent France since 1917 at 17 years, nine months and 29 days old.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

