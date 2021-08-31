Left Menu

Tennis-Pliskova rolls into U.S. Open second round in bid for maiden major

World number four Karolina Pliskova fired off eight aces to defeat American wild card Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as she bids for an elusive maiden major.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:51 IST
Tennis-Pliskova rolls into U.S. Open second round in bid for maiden major
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World number four Karolina Pliskova fired off eight aces to defeat American wild card Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as she bids for an elusive maiden major. Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up, built up a 5-1 lead in the first set before her 19-year-old opponent settled her nerves, and hit 10 winners in the set compared to two from McNally, before breaking the American's serve twice early in the second.

McNally, who made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows a year ago, bounced back to level the score at 3-3, with the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium cheering her on, but could not match Pliskova's power as the Czech closed out the match with a pair of aces. "I started really well then lost my focus a little bit at the end of the first set," said Pliskova, who lost to world number one Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final earlier this year.

"She played (at) a really good level," she added. "She has a good future." Pliskova said she was pleased to keep the match to two sets as several top contenders, including twice champion Naomi Osaka and world number one Barty, stand between her and a Grand Slam title.

She faces either Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan or American Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021