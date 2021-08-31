Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham sign right back Emerson from Barcelona

the right-back has signed a contract with us until 2026 and will wear the number 12 shirt," Tottenham said in a statement

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:35 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of right back Emerson Royal on a five-year contract from Barcelona, the clubs said on Tuesday. Barca said Spurs had paid a fee of 25 million euros ($29.51 million) for the 22-year-old Brazil international.

Emerson moved to LaLiga in June 2019 from Atletico Miniero in the Brazilian top tier, initially joining Real Betis on loan before coming back to Barcelona at the end of last season.

Emerson featured in all three of Barcelona's opening league games this season and was part of the Brazil squad that lost to Argentina in the Copa America final in July. He becomes the fifth signing for Spurs in the current transfer window following the arrivals of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, winger Bryan Gil, defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Pape Sarr.

Spurs have won their opening three Premier League games and sit top of the table. They travel to Crystal Palace on Sept. 11 after the international break. ($1 = 0.8472 euros)

