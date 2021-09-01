HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1821 KHACHANOV UPSET BY HARRIS, BENCIC EASES PAST RUS

Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov was upset by South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-3 6-2, while Poland's Hubert Hurkacz moved past Egor Gerasimov from Belarus with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 win. Olympic gold medallist and Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic rolled past Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4 6-4 in just 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

Pliskova rolls into U.S. Open second round in bid for maiden major Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

Murray's victory hopes go down the toilet after Tsitsipas bathroom break 'Perfectionist' Osaka keen to change mindset at US Open and beyond

After year away, excited fans return to U.S. Open but confront long lines U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

1753 ZVEREV DEFEATS QUERREY IN STRAIGHT SETS In-form German Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 12 matches by completing a routine 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over local favourite Sam Querrey in less than two hours.

1722 OPELKA FIRES 33 ACES, BEATS KWON American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka, a finalist at the Canadian Open earlier this month, hit 33 aces past South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon to claim a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Belgian 27th seed David Goffin lost 6-2 7-5 6-3 to American world number 30 Mackenzie McDonald. 1633 PLISKOVA MOVES PAST MCNALLY

Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round in just over an hour. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her first-round match against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)