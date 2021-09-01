Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs' Kane confident transfer saga has not hurt his reputation

My whole career I've had ups and downs from when I'm young to where I am, that's just part of the parcel of it." Kane, who helped England reach the final of the European Championship in July before going on an extended holiday, said he had not let the transfer speculation affect him. "When I'm away I'm rarely on my phone...

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:37 IST
Soccer-Spurs' Kane confident transfer saga has not hurt his reputation
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has said he does not believe the transfer saga surrounding a potential move to Premier League champions Manchester City has harmed his reputation. Kane was a major target for City, with their manager Pep Guardiola saying earlier this month that it was up to Spurs to make the transfer happen, but the 28-year-old England striker said he would remain in North London.

Asked if the transfer talk had tarnished his image, Kane told talkSPORT: "No, I don't think so. I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs. "I was quite calm with the situation, but when you're in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

"There's always going to be noise. My whole career I've had ups and downs from when I'm young to where I am, that's just part of the parcel of it." Kane, who helped England reach the final of the European Championship in July before going on an extended holiday, said he had not let the transfer speculation affect him.

"When I'm away I'm rarely on my phone... I really try and use that time to get away from everything," Kane said. "... I knew what the situation was between me and the club... that's the way it'll stay.

"Everyone has their opinions on it... I'm fully focussed with club and country and looking forward to a great year." Tottenham fans sang in support of Kane as he made his first start of the season in Sunday's 1-0 home win over Watford, a result that extended the club's 100% start to the new season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021