Left Menu

Tennis-Olympic champion Bencic cruises into U.S. Open second round

The 24-year-old Swiss, who will face Italy's Martina Trevisan in the second round, said she had been more relaxed on court since her Olympic triumph. "I kind of achieved my dream in Tokyo.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:54 IST
Tennis-Olympic champion Bencic cruises into U.S. Open second round

Belinda Bencic, playing with a new found sense of freedom after winning a gold medal in the singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics, breezed past Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Bencic, who reached the U.S. Open semi-finals in 2019 and sat out last year's tournament amid the COVID-19 outbreak, used a solid service game to improve to 3-0 all-time against the left-handed Rus.

Asked in an on-court interview what pleased her most about the win, Bencic, who did not face a break point during the 90-minute match, replied "Definitely my serve. "She (Rus) is a great player, she makes it really hard for me to play against her, the typical lefty game, and I've played a lot of lefties in the last couple of matches so I was a little bit prepared."

Bencic, who is seeded 11th, broke Rus in the first game of the match en route to taking the opening set and again in the second set to go ahead 3-2 before wrapping up the match by forcing a forehand error. The 24-year-old Swiss, who will face Italy's Martina Trevisan in the second round, said she had been more relaxed on court since her Olympic triumph.

"I kind of achieved my dream in Tokyo. I'm so kind of happy and I'm sure it was my proudest moment which I will ever achieve," said Bencic. "I feel like it gives me a lot of calmness and just relaxing and I can really play just very free now and I'm playing for fun. "I am feeling good on the court right now so I am not putting any pressure on myself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021