Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham sign Croatia playmaker Vlasic, Czech midfielder Kral

Vlasic, 23, makes a return to the English top flight where he spent one season with Everton in 2017-18. "A teenage prodigy with Hajduk Split, Vlasic has already played more than 250 senior matches, scored 33 goals and assisted 21 more for CSKA over the previous three seasons, and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020," West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/august/31-august/west-ham-united-sign-croatia-international-attacker-nikola.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:33 IST
Soccer-West Ham sign Croatia playmaker Vlasic, Czech midfielder Kral
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

West Ham United have signed Croatia attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic from Russian side CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract and Czech midfielder Alex Kral on loan from Spartak Moscow, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

West Ham did not disclose the financial details but British media reported that they had agreed to pay 30 million euros ($35.47 million) plus nine million in add-ons for Vlasic, who has 26 caps for Croatia and also scored at Euro 2020. Vlasic, 23, makes a return to the English top flight where he spent one season with Everton in 2017-18.

"A teenage prodigy with Hajduk Split, Vlasic has already played more than 250 senior matches, scored 33 goals and assisted 21 more for CSKA over the previous three seasons, and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020," West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/august/31-august/west-ham-united-sign-croatia-international-attacker-nikola. "The player has been extensively scouted and the creative attacker will add top-class quality and experience to David Moyes' squad."

West Ham later signed 23-year-old Kral on a season-long loan with the option of making the move permanent. "I'm delighted to welcome Alex to West Ham," Moyes said. "He'll provide good competition in the centre of midfield.

"He's another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League." Kral joins compatriots and former Slavia Prague team mates Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal at the Hammers.

West Ham have had a bright start under Moyes and sit second in the standings after three games, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They next play Southampton on Sept. 11 when the league resumes after the international break. ($1 = 0.8458 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021