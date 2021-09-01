HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 2029 SHAPOVALOV TOO GOOD FOR DELBONIS

Canadian seventh seed Denis Shapovalov breezed past Federico Delbonis 6-2 6-2 6-3 in a battle of the left-handers, ending a four-match losing streak since his quarter-final victory over Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon. 2002 BENCIC STILL ENJOYING OLYMPICS HIGH

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said after her 6-4 6-4 victory over Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus that she was still thinking about her Tokyo triumph. "I'm still on cloud nine... Of course, I'm focusing on this tournament and just on playing well," the Swiss said.

"But I feel like I want to be on cloud nine all the time... I'm very happy about it. I feel like these memories I'll have forever. This Olympics experience... for me it's forever and is probably going to be the biggest achievement I'll ever have." READ MORE:

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1951 BARTY QUELLS ZVONAREVA CHALLENGE

World number one Ash Barty began her bid for a third Grand Slam title by beating 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-1 7-6(7) in 88 minutes. British qualifier Emma Raducanu impressed on her main draw debut in New York, beating Swiss Stefanie Voegele 6-2 6-3, while 17th seed Maria Sakkari outclassed Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-3.

1821 KHACHANOV UPSET BY HARRIS Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov was upset by South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-3 6-2, while Poland's Hubert Hurkacz moved past Egor Gerasimov from Belarus with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 win.

1753 ZVEREV DEFEATS QUERREY IN STRAIGHT SETS In-form German Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 12 matches by completing a routine 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over local favourite Sam Querrey in less than two hours.

1722 OPELKA FIRES 33 ACES, BEATS KWON American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka, a finalist at the Canadian Open earlier this month, hit 33 aces past South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon to claim a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Belgian 27th seed David Goffin lost 6-2 7-5 6-3 to American world number 30 Mackenzie McDonald. 1633 PLISKOVA MOVES PAST MCNALLY

Czech fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat American Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round in just over an hour. 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her first-round match against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F).

