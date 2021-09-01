Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan

Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16. The full back has made 183 Premier League appearances for the Gunners over the past decade, but had not featured in any of their three league games so far this season.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 03:18 IST
Soccer-Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday. Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16.

The full back has made 183 Premier League appearances for the Gunners over the past decade, but had not featured in any of their three league games so far this season. The 26-year-old won three FA Cups with the club and was included in Spain's Euro 2016 squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021