Sports News Roundup: Tennis - Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round; Ice hockey - Canada beat U.S. in OT to win women's world championship and more

Tennis-Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round

World number one Ash Barty was made to sweat for a 6-1 7-6(7) win over Vera Zvonareva and a spot in the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The top-seeded Australian came out firing on all cylinders and raced to a 3-0 lead in a rapid-fire opening set that was over in 24 minutes.

U.S. Open day two

World number one Novak Djokovic began his campaign to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by beating Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. "It was a crazy experience, playing against Novak on Arthur Ashe is probably one of the dream come true," said Rune.

Tennis - Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round

Canadian Denis Shapovalov served up 14 aces to make easy work of Argentine Federico Delbonis and win 6-2 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The seventh seed was up a break after the fifth game in the first set and held on to the momentum, firing off 38 winners to Delbonis's 11 across the entire match and winning 90% of his first-serve points.

Rune loses to Djokovic but wins over fickle New York crowd

Holger Rune lost his maiden Grand Slam match to Novak Djokovic on Tuesday but the brave Dane won over the fickle New York crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium by refusing to retire despite struggling with painful cramp. Djokovic, a three-times U.S. Open champion and bidding to complete a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts, is a popular headliner on the New York stage.

Ice hockey - Canada beat U.S. in OT to win women's world championship

Marie-Philip Poulin rattled home the winner in overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in Calgary on Tuesday to claim their first women's ice hockey world championship since 2012. Five-time defending champions United States jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind a pair of goals by Alex Carpenter.

Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by unforced errors as 2020 runner-up Zverev kept his game comparatively clean and fired off 25 winners.

Andreescu outlasts Golubic at U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu overcame stomach pain and a stiff challenge from Viktorija Golubic to advance 7-5 4-6 7-5 into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, making her return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since she won the tournament in 2019, got all she could handle from the Swiss in the nearly three-hour affair on a hot and humid night in New York.

No hearts from Djokovic as NY crowd shows love for underdog

Novak Djokovic had hoped to have the crowd behind him as he began his bid to win the U.S. Open and complete the calendar-year Grand Slam, but the Serb said the atmosphere was "not ideal" as Flushing Meadows fans roared on his underdog opponent. Djokovic, looking to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four slams in the same year, beat Holger Rune 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 to advance to the second round after the 18-year-old Danish qualifier ran himself into the ground against the world number one.

MLB roundup: Dodgers claw within half-game of Giants

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-2 and finish August with a 21-6 record. The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants, the closest they have been to first place since July 6.

Djokovic takes first unsteady step toward calendar slam

Novak Djokovic took a first unsteady step toward completing the calendar-year Grand Slam on Tuesday as the Serb laboured into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 win over dashing Danish teenager Holger Rune. On paper, the contest was a total mismatch - an 18-year-old qualifier making his Grand Slam debut against a player chasing a 21st major title.

