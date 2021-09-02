Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit; Soccer-Ronaldo claims world record with late show and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit

Coco Gauff said her defeat to former champion Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open on Wednesday had highlighted the shortcomings in her game but the 17-year-old is convinced she will get her hands on a Grand Slam title one day. The American became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier and she has steadily climbed up the rankings, reaching number 23.

Soccer-Ronaldo claims world record with late show

When Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu saved Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half penalty to deny the Manchester United forward a record 110th international goal for Portugal, the headlines wrote themselves. Ireland looked to be holding on for a famous World Cup qualifying victory in Portugal, but, as he so often does, the 36-year-old Ronaldo had the last word with two late goals to break Irish hearts - and the world record.

Tennis-Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule

Severe weather saw dozens of matches postponed at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while the tie between Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson was halted after a set and moved to a different venue as remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ripped through New York City. Schwartzman and Anderson traded early breaks in the first set before play was halted for over 30 minutes at Louis Armstrong Stadium as the venue's retractable roof was unable to prevent rain from being blown in sideways by strong winds.

Tennis-Tsitsipas fires 27 aces in second-round win, jeered for bathroom break

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas fired down a career-high 27 aces on the way to a 6-3 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 win over second-round opponent Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday, but another protracted bathroom break drew jeers from the U.S. Open crowd. Greek Tsitsipas won all of his first-serve points in the opening set and fired off 53 winners in the match to Mannarino's 26 and looked set for a straightforward win at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the Frenchman won a third-set tiebreak.

Tennis - Eighth seed Ruud exits U.S. Open in biggest upset so far

Qualifier Biotic van de Zandschulp sent Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud packing 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, in the biggest upset of a tournament that has so far mostly gone to script. Ruud overcame an early break to win the first set as van de Zandschulp struggled to get his first serves in but was left without answers as the Dutchman found his form and fended off all six break point opportunities in the third.

Tennis-Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

Russian Daniil Medvedev made quick work of second-round opponent Dominik Koepfer to win 6-4 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday, soaking up the cheers of the U.S. Open crowd to keep alive his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. The world number two broke his German opponent's serve to kick off the match but Koepfer leveled with a break in the seventh game, helped by one of two Medvedev double faults in the opening set.

Tennis - Azarenka calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Victoria Azarenka moved into the U.S. Open third round with a 6-3 7-6 (1) win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday, saying she was happy to be back playing in front of crowds at Flushing Meadows, especially vaccinated fans. Azarenka made it to the final last year before losing to Naomi Osaka but did it in empty stadiums as COVID-19 restrictions barred spectators from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tennis-Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round

Experience trumped youth as former champion Sloane Stephens' deadly forehand sealed fellow American Coco Gauff's fate 6-4 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The pair appeared evenly matched early on but the 17-year-old Gauff handed Stephens a critical break with a double fault on the last point in the ninth game and never regained the momentum from her 28-year-old opponent.

NBA: Warriors, Knicks, Nets players must get vaccinated

Players for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets must be vaccinated to be eligible to play in home games, the NBA ruled Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. New laws passed in San Francisco and New York require all people over age 12 to be vaccinated in order to be allowed into certain events or venues. Included among the listed places are San Francisco's Chase Center and New York's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

Tennis - Sabalenka powers into U.S. Open third round

World number two Aryna Sabalenka sent Slovenian Tamara Zidansek packing in just under an hour on Wednesday, rolling through to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3 6-1 win. The Belarusian broke her opponent in the first game and never ceded the momentum as Zidansek struggled with her serve, committing four double faults, and making 19 unforced errors.

