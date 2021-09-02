Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit; MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit

Coco Gauff said her defeat to former champion Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open on Wednesday had highlighted the shortcomings in her game but the 17-year-old is convinced she will get her hands on a Grand Slam title one day. The American became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier and she has steadily climbed up the rankings, reaching number 23.

MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead

Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings while Max Muncy and Austin Barnes hit home runs for Los Angeles (85-49). With San Francisco losing at home 5-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers moved a half-game in front of the Giants in the NL West. The Dodgers finished off their fourth three-game sweep in their past six series as they head into a three-game set at San Francisco starting Friday. Los Angeles sits atop the division for the first time since sharing the lead on April 28.

Tennis-Schwartzman sees off Anderson after weather delay to reach third round

Argentine Diego Schwartzman overcame big-serving Kevin Anderson of South Africa and multiple weather interruptions to move into the U.S. Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win on Wednesday. The play was halted at Louis Armstrong Stadium in the opening set for over 30 minutes as the venue's retractable roof was unable to prevent rain from being blown in sideways by strong winds resulting from Tropical Storm Ida.

Soccer-Ronaldo claims world record with late show

When Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu saved Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half penalty to deny the Manchester United forward a record 110th international goal for Portugal, the headlines wrote themselves. Ireland looked to be holding on for a famous World Cup qualifying victory in Portugal, but, as he so often does, the 36-year-old Ronaldo had the last word with two late goals to break Irish hearts - and the world record.

Tennis-Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule

Severe weather saw dozens of matches postponed at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while the tie between Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson was halted after a set and moved to a different venue as remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ripped through New York City. Schwartzman and Anderson traded early breaks in the first set before play was halted for over 30 minutes at Louis Armstrong Stadium as the venue's retractable roof was unable to prevent rain from being blown in sideways by strong winds.

Tennis-Tsitsipas fires 27 aces in second-round win, jeered for bathroom break

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas fired down a career-high 27 aces on the way to a 6-3 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 win over second-round opponent Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday, but another protracted bathroom break drew jeers from the U.S. Open crowd. Greek Tsitsipas won all of his first-serve points in the opening set and fired off 53 winners in the match to Mannarino's 26 and looked set for a straightforward win at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the Frenchman won a third-set tiebreak.

Tennis - Eighth seed Ruud exits U.S. Open in biggest upset so far

Qualifier Biotic van de Zandschulp sent Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud packing 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, in the biggest upset of a tournament that has so far mostly gone to script. Ruud overcame an early break to win the first set as van de Zandschulp struggled to get his first serves in but was left without answers as the Dutchman found his form and fended off all six break point opportunities in the third.

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Afghan taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi competed in the Paralympic Games on Thursday, becoming the first female Afghan to do so since Athens 2004, after a secret international effort to help her get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The 22-year-old and her compatriot Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday via Paris after Khudadadi made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.

Tennis-Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round

Experience trumped youth as former champion Sloane Stephens' deadly forehand sealed fellow American Coco Gauff's fate 6-4 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The pair appeared evenly matched early on but the 17-year-old Gauff handed Stephens a critical break with a double fault on the last point in the ninth game and never regained the momentum from her 28-year-old opponent.

Paralympics-Australia to give para-athletes same medal bonuses as Olympians

Australia will give its Paralympic athletes the same financial rewards for winning medals as their Olympic counterparts, officials said on Thursday. A number of Australian Paralympic athletes have complained they receive no bonuses for winning medals, while the country's Olympians get A$20,000 for gold medals and lesser payments for minor medals.

