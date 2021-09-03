Sports News Rondup: Soccer-Wins for Argentina, Brazil set up mouth-watering World Cup qualifier; Soccer - England players targeted with racial abuse - reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Wins for Argentina, Brazil set up mouth-watering World Cup qualifier

Victories for Brazil and Argentina on Thursday set the two sides up for an enticing World Cup qualifying clash in Sao Paulo this weekend. Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games and know they can overcome Brazil on their home turf, having beaten them 1-0 in the Copa America final at the Maracana stadium in July.

Soccer - England players targeted with racial abuse - reports

England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, British broadcasters reported. ITV and Sky Sports said their pitchside reporters heard racist 'monkey chants' aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

Tennis-Pliskova passes Anisimova test in three-set thriller

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was on the verge of becoming an early casualty at the U.S. Open but overcame Amanda Anisimova 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(7) in a thrilling second round encounter on Thursday. Pliskova looked in control in the opening set after a single break separated the players but American Anisimova, ranked 75th in the world, forced a decider when she won the second set tiebreak as the Czech made two double faults.

Tennis-Andreescu, Shapovalov deliver one-two punch for Canada at U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov flew the flag for Canada at the U.S. Open on Thursday by coming through their second-round matches on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Former champion Andreescu was down a break four times during her 6-4 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis but never folded, firing 19 winners as she bids to recapture the magic of her successful 2019 Flushing Meadows campaign.

Golf-Australia postpones top tournaments to 2022 due to COVID-19

Australia has postponed its biggest golf tournaments to 2022 due to COVID-19, organisers said on Friday. The Australian PGA Championship will be moved from a December slot to Jan. 13-16 in Brisbane, while the Nov. 25-28 Australian Open in Sydney has been pushed back to late-January or February.

Soccer - Late goals give Ecuador 2-0 win over Paraguay

Ecuador scored two late goals to beat Paraguay 2-0 on Thursday, a result that keeps them firmly in the running for an automatic qualifying spot for Qatar 2022. The Andean side bounced back from a poor Copa America, where they did not win any of their five games, with two late goals against an unambitious Paraguayan side.

Soccer: Ronaldo released by Portugal, gets Man United number seven jersey again

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the national team squad after picking up a one-game suspension following their 2-1 victory over Ireland on Wednesday, the country's football federation said in a statement.

The 36-year-old headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 victory in their World Cup qualifier and received a caution for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winner, meaning he would miss the trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Tennis-Sharper, more focused Djokovic advances to US Open third round

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 21st major title that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam picked up pace on Thursday as the world number one cruised into the U.S. Open third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-2 thrashing of Tallon Griekspoor. Having shaken off the rust in a spotty four-set opening match against 18-year-old Holger Rune on Tuesday, Djokovic was sharper and much more focused against the 25-year-old Dutchman.

Tennis-Barty storms into third round as U.S. Open mops up

World number one Ash Barty stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open by taming Danish teenager Clara Tauson 6-1 7-5 on Thursday, while the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. A brilliant sun and clear skies greeted Barty and Tauson as they kicked off the action on an Arthur Ashe Stadium court that 12 hours earlier had closed its retractable roof and battened down the hatches as remnants of Hurricane Ida pounded New York, shutting roads and trains in and out of the sprawling facility.

Soccer-Germany grind out 2-0 qualifying win over Liechtenstein

New Germany coach Hansi Flick got his reign off to a winning start as Timo Werner and Leroy Sane scored in a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in their World Cup Group J qualifier on Thursday, but once again the Germans struggled in front of goal.

Former assistant Flick took over following Germany's Euro 2020 exit after a 2-0 last-16 defeat by England and the departure of manager Joachim Loew, but the inconsistency that has been his side's hallmark of late remained.

