Sports News Roundup: Ronaldo released by Portugal, gets Man United number seven jersey again; Ferrari one-two after first day of Dutch GP practice and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - England players targeted with racial abuse - reports

England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, British broadcasters reported. ITV and Sky Sports said their pitchside reporters heard racist 'monkey chants' aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

Cricket-England all out for 290 against India in Oval test

England were all out for 290, a lead of 99 runs, in reply to India's first innings total of 191 in the fourth test at the Oval on Friday. Ollie Pope top-scored for the hosts with a patient 81, while Chris Woakes contributed 50 down the order.

Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times in GMT): 1505 PLAY UNDERWAY

Soccer: Ronaldo released by Portugal, gets Man United number seven jersey again

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the national team squad after picking up a one-game suspension following their 2-1 victory over Ireland on Wednesday, the country's football federation said in a statement https://www.fpf.pt/pt/News/Todas-as-not%C3%ADcias/Not%C3%ADcia/news/30690.

The 36-year-old headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 victory in their World Cup qualifier and received a caution for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winner, meaning he would miss the trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Tennis-At the U.S. Open, that voice yelling 'Out!' comes from a computer

Ash Barty, the No. 1 seed at the U.S. Open, watched on match point as her opponent's backhand sailed long on Thursday, prompting the familiar sound of a linesman yelling, "Out!" There was no line judge, however. The call was a recording, triggered after an advanced system of cameras known as "Hawk-Eye Live" tracked the ball until it landed out of bounds.

Dodgers, Giants begin showdown for NL West lead

Tied atop the National League West and level in the season series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and host San Francisco begin one final three-game, head-to-head showdown Friday night. Dodgers left-hander David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA) and Giants righty Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38) are the scheduled starters in a matchup of teams that share the major leagues' top overall record at 85-49.

Olympics-Paris 2024 lauds Tokyo for pulling off Games amid pandemic

Paris 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois praised Tokyo on Friday for its "remarkable" ability to pull off the Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said Paris was ready to take the baton as it prepares to stage the Games in three years' time. Thobois told Reuters in an interview that Paris organisers would be as ready as possible to face whatever challenges come their way to deliver a successful games.

Motor racing-Ferrari one-two after first day of Dutch GP practice

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz led one-two at the top of the practice timesheets after a stoppage-hit opening day at the first Dutch Formula One Grand Prix in 36 years on Friday. Red Bull's home favourite and title contender Max Verstappen, with tens of thousands of orange-shirted fans packing the grandstands, was second in the morning session and then fifth in the afternoon.

Tennis-Sharper, more focused Djokovic advances to US Open third round

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 21st major title that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam picked up pace on Thursday as the world number one cruised into the U.S. Open third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-2 thrashing of Tallon Griekspoor. Having shaken off the rust in a spotty four-set opening match against 18-year-old Holger Rune on Tuesday, Djokovic was sharper and much more focused against the 25-year-old Dutchman.

Olympics-NHL agrees to release players for Winter Olympics

The National Hockey League (NHL) has agreed to allow a break in the 2021-22 NHL regular season that will allow the world's top players to take part in next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, the NHL and NHL Players Association (NHLPA) said on Friday. NHL players missed the last edition of the Winter Games in South Korea in 2018 after the league failed to negotiate a regular season break with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

(With inputs from agencies.)