Sports News Roundup: Motor racing - Hamilton hails 'epic' Zandvoort as Dutch track returns to F1; Golf-Europe's Reid excited to tackle Korda sisters at Solheim Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing - Hamilton hails 'epic' Zandvoort as Dutch track returns to F1

Lewis Hamilton and his Formula One rivals were buzzing on Friday as the sport returned to Zandvoort for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years, although the likely lack of overtaking possibilities remained a concern. "Oh man, the track is epic," said Mercedes' seven-times world champion, who last raced at the seaside circuit in his Formula Three days.

Golf-Europe's Reid excited to tackle Korda sisters at Solheim Cup

Team Europe rookie Mel Reid said she was thrilled to partner Leona Maguire to take on the unenviable task of facing the "golden pairing" of the Korda sisters of Team USA in the opening match of the foursomes in the Solheim Cup. Nelly and Jessica Korda, who asked to play together, were unbeaten in the 2019 edition. Since then, world number one Nelly has gone on to win a major plus the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last month.

De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID-19, withdraws from upcoming fight

Oscar De La Hoya is hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection and has withdrawn from his fight next weekend in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old said in a video shot from a hospital bed and posted to social media on Friday. The Sept. 11 fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort would have marked the Hall of Fame boxer's return to the ring for the first time since 2008.

Tennis-Medvedev continues U.S. Open sprint with third-round win

Russian Daniil Medvedev ripped through third-round opponent Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3 on Friday, his third win in under two hours at this year's U.S. Open. The world number two held the unseeded Spaniard to five points in the first set, putting up just three unforced errors in a stretch of superb play in his bid for a maiden major title two years after he lost in the final to Rafa Nadal.

Soccer - Manchester United kick off Women's Super League with win over Reading

Manchester United got their FA Women's Super League season off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Reading thanks to a goal in each half from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle. Hanson got the first goal of the season six minutes before the break as Ella Toone picked her out with a superb pass and she slotted the ball home to put United in front to the delight of the 2,000-strong home crowd.

Tennis - 'Everyone suddenly is against me': Tsitsipas defiant on U.S. Open exit

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas was defiant as his Grand Slam hopes evaporated on Friday, saying "everyone suddenly is against me" and insisting he was innocent of wrongdoing in a bitter saga over bathroom breaks at the U.S. Open. The Greek unwillingly assumed the role of tournament villain at Flushing Meadows when Briton Andy Murray accused him of cheating over a lengthy trip to the bathroom at a critical point in their first-round match.

Soccer - UEFA set to oppose FIFA over biennial World Cup

Proposals to hold the World Cup every two years, being pushed by governing body FIFA, are set to be opposed by UEFA and Europe's leading clubs, sources have told Reuters. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, has been promoting the idea as part of the organisation's review of the international match calendar and this week repeated his support for the change from the established four year cycle.

Tennis-Chatty fan was like having Aussie cricketer Paine behind me, says Evans

Dan Evans came through a punishing four-hour contest to triumph over Alexei Popyrin in a five-setter on Friday but the Briton had more than one Australian to contend with, comparing a chatty fan courtside to their test cricket captain Tim Paine. Evans came from behind to beat Popyrin 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(1) in a thrilling third round contest that had the crowd going wild at Court 17.

Soccer - Iheanacho nets brace as Nigeria beat Liberia in World Cup qualifier

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Nigeria defeated Liberia 2-0 to make a winning start to their 2022 World Cup Group C qualification campaign, while there was also success for Cameroon and Tunisia on Friday. Nigeria were heavy favourites for victory in Lagos and took the lead midway through the first half when Iheanacho unleashed a low drive into the net after being teed-up by Alex Iwobi.

Tennis-Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open, plans to take break from the sport

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's U.S. Open title defence ended in tears on Friday, as she suffered a stunning defeat in the third round to Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4, and told reporters she planned to take a break from the sport. "I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do. Honestly I don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she said, breaking down in tears at a post-match press conference and pulling the brim of her visor over her eyes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)