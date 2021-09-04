Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tiafoe stuns Rublev to move into U.S. Open last-16; Golf-Europe's Reid excited to tackle Korda sisters at Solheim Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became high-profile casualties in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday as two 18-year-olds announced themselves on the big stage by advancing to the last-16 for the first time.

Two-time champion Osaka's title defence ended in tears as she suffered a stunning 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4 loss to Canadian Leylah Fernandez and the Japanese said she planned to take a break from the sport.

Tennis-Tiafoe stuns Rublev to move into U.S. Open last-16

American Frances Tiafoe pulled off a remarkable comeback to upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev 4-6 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 in a see-saw encounter to move into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday. In a match that lasted nearly four hours and finished at 2:15 am local time, Tiafoe was spurred on by the home crowd after many stayed behind to cheer every point won by the 23-year-old.

Golf-Europe's Reid excited to tackle Korda sisters at Solheim Cup

Team Europe rookie Mel Reid said she was thrilled to partner Leona Maguire to take on the unenviable task of facing the "golden pairing" of the Korda sisters of Team USA in the opening match of the foursomes in the Solheim Cup. Nelly and Jessica Korda, who asked to play together, were unbeaten in the 2019 edition. Since then, world number one Nelly has gone on to win a major plus the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last month.

De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID-19, withdraws from upcoming fight

Oscar De La Hoya is hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection and has withdrawn from his fight next weekend in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old said in a video shot from a hospital bed and posted to social media on Friday. The Sept. 11 fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort would have marked the Hall of Fame boxer's return to the ring for the first time since 2008.

MLB roundup: Jays outslug A's, earn walk-off 11-10 win

Marcus Semien hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a come-from-behind win, 11-10 win over the visiting Oakland A's on Friday. Mark Canha had hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth against Jordan Romano (7-1) to take a 10-8 lead. The Blue Jays had scored six in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game.

Soccer - Manchester United kick off Women's Super League with win over Reading

Manchester United got their FA Women's Super League season off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Reading thanks to a goal in each half from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle. Hanson got the first goal of the season six minutes before the break as Ella Toone picked her out with a superb pass and she slotted the ball home to put United in front to the delight of the 2,000-strong home crowd.

Tennis - 'Everyone suddenly is against me': Tsitsipas defiant on U.S. Open exit

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas was defiant as his Grand Slam hopes evaporated on Friday, saying "everyone suddenly is against me" and insisting he was innocent of wrongdoing in a bitter saga over bathroom breaks at the U.S. Open. The Greek unwillingly assumed the role of tournament villain at Flushing Meadows when Briton Andy Murray accused him of cheating over a lengthy trip to the bathroom at a critical point in their first-round match.

Soccer - UEFA set to oppose FIFA over biennial World Cup

Proposals to hold the World Cup every two years, being pushed by governing body FIFA, are set to be opposed by UEFA and Europe's leading clubs, sources have told Reuters. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, has been promoting the idea as part of the organisation's review of the international match calendar and this week repeated his support for the change from the established four year cycle.

Soccer - Iheanacho nets brace as Nigeria beat Liberia in World Cup qualifier

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Nigeria defeated Liberia 2-0 to make a winning start to their 2022 World Cup Group C qualification campaign, while there was also success for Cameroon and Tunisia on Friday. Nigeria were heavy favourites for victory in Lagos and took the lead midway through the first half when Iheanacho unleashed a low drive into the net after being teed-up by Alex Iwobi.

Tennis-Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open, plans to take break from the sport

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's U.S. Open title defence ended in tears on Friday, as she suffered a stunning defeat in the third round to Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4, and told reporters she planned to take a break from the sport. "I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do. Honestly I don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she said, breaking down in tears at a post-match press conference and pulling the brim of her visor over her eyes.