Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round; Golf-Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round

After tackling two U.S. Open debutants, Novak Djokovic faced an old foe on Saturday, reaching the fourth round with a 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori to stay on course for a record 21st major title that would complete the calendar Grand Slam. Following first-ever meetings with Denmark's Holger Rune and Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, Djokovic faced a seasoned campaigner in Nishikori, who was runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open having beaten the Serb to move into that year's final.

Golf-Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship on Saturday after injuring his left wrist hitting a ball out of the rough, prompting questions about whether the American will be fit enough to compete at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Koepka injured his wrist on the 10th hole at East Lake when his club hit a tree root on his approach shot. He finished the hole and the next two before withdrawing with a score of one-under for the season-ending tournament, placing him well out of contention.

Tennis-South African Harris ousts Shapovalov for first major fourth round

South African Lloyd Harris reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time on Saturday with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Canadian world number 10 Denis Shapovalov at the U.S. Open. The 22-year-old Shapovalov, seeded seventh at the hardcourt major this year, came into Saturday's match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium having lost his only previous meeting against Harris in March.

Tennis-Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport

Retired athletes voiced their support for four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Saturday after she said she would take a break from tennis having lost her enthusiasm for competition. The world number three suffered a stunning defeat in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday before tearfully telling reporters she planned to take an indefinite break from the sport.

Tennis-American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset

American Shelby Rogers staged a comeback for the ages shocking world number one Ash Barty 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) on Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open. The 43rd-ranked Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tiebreak, securing the biggest upset of the tournament thus far in front of an electric New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Medvedev resumes hunt for maiden major against 'tricky' Evans

Second seed Daniil Medvedev resumes his bid for his first Grand Slam title against Britain's Dan Evans at the U.S. Open on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka faces her good friend and doubles partner Elise Mertens in the fourth round. Russia's Medvedev, a losing finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2019, is yet to drop a set in New York so far and faces world number 27 Evans in the second match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first career meeting between the two.

Tennis-Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday's 5-7 6-2 6-3 defeat.

MLB roundup: Jays outslug A's, earn walk-off 11-10 win

Marcus Semien hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a come-from-behind win, 11-10 win over the visiting Oakland A's on Friday. Mark Canha had hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth against Jordan Romano (7-1) to take a 10-8 lead. The Blue Jays had scored six in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game.

Tennis-Andreescu rolls through to U.S. Open fourth round

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu fired off 21 winners to make quick work of Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in the third round of the tournament on Saturday. The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium with just four unforced errors, two years after she hoisted the trophy.

Tennis-Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

With the old names missing, new faces have taken the spotlight at the U.S. Open as fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers leave their mark on the year's final Grand Slam. Injuries have kept the usual headline acts of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Serena Williams off the New York stage this year leaving it to a group of ambitious grinders and newcomers who have had Flushing Meadows buzzing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)