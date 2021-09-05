Sports News Roundup: Golf-Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury; Tennis-American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship on Saturday after injuring his left wrist hitting a ball out of the rough, prompting questions about whether the American will be fit enough to compete at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Koepka injured his wrist on the 10th hole at East Lake when his club hit a tree root on his approach shot. He finished the hole and the next two before withdrawing with a score of one-under for the season-ending tournament, placing him well out of contention.

Tennis-American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset

American Shelby Rogers staged a comeback for the ages shocking world number one Ash Barty 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) on Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open. The 43rd-ranked Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tiebreak, securing the biggest upset of the tournament thus far in front of an electric New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a 'joke'

American Reilly Opelka hit out at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Saturday, calling his $10,000 fine by the U.S. Open organizers for carrying an unapproved bag on the court a joke. The USTA ruled that the bag Opelka took to the court on Thursday, during his second-round win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti, included manufacturer logos that exceeded the approved limit of four square inches.

Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Georgia stifles No. 3 Clemson in defensive struggle

Georgia safety Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs' defense held Clemson to 180 total yards in a 10-3 victory Saturday night in the season-opening game for both teams. The defenses were dominant in front of a crowd of 74,187 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, but it was Georgia's that came up big time, sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times and keeping him under pressure all night.

Tennis-Zverev advances to fourth round after Sock retires

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, when Jack Sock retired with a thigh injury trailing 3-6 6-2 6-3 2-1. Zverev had looked to be headed for a long night against the big-hitting Sock, who convincingly won the opening set, but instead outlasted the American who refused to wave the white flag until broken in the fourth knowing there was no way back.

MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50) avenge an 11-inning loss 24 hours earlier and regain a first-place tie with the Giants (86-50) atop the National League West.

Soccer-Moriyasu wants positive vibes as Japan look to rebound against China

An unexpected loss against unfancied Oman has left Hajime Moriyasu needing to lead his team to victory over China in Doha on Tuesday if the Japanese coach is to prevent pointed questions from being asked about his future at the helm of the Samurai Blue. Moriyasu's side slipped to a 1-0 loss against the Gulf state in Thursday's opening game of Asia's final round of preliminaries for the World Cup as it looks to maintain a run of finals appearances that stretches back to 1998.

Tennis-U.S. Open day six

World number one Ash Barty became the latest high-profile player to be ousted at the U.S. Open after the Australian suffered a third-round defeat to American Shelby Rogers on Saturday. The 43rd-ranked Rogers staged a stunning comeback in the deciding set, recovering from a 5-2 deficit to topple Barty 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) against the backdrop of a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd.

Tennis-Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row

American Shelby Rogers was possibly searching for some inspiration when she watched a 41-year-old video of compatriot Vitas Gerulaitis before her third-round match against world number one Ash Barty on Saturday. "And let that be a lesson to you all. Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row," the former world number three famously told reporters after beating Jimmy Connors in the semi-finals of the January 1980 Masters.

Tennis-Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

With the old names missing, new faces have taken the spotlight at the U.S. Open as fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers leave their mark on the year's final Grand Slam. Injuries have kept the usual headline acts of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Serena Williams off the New York stage this year leaving it to a group of ambitious grinders and newcomers who have had Flushing Meadows buzzing.

