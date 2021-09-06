Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Venezuela's World Cup hopes fade further after 1-0 loss to Peru; Golf-Americans storm back into contention at Solheim Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Venezuela's World Cup hopes fade further after 1-0 loss to Peru

Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday to leave their opponents rooted to the bottom of the South American qualifying group for next year's finals in Qatar.

Christian Cueva scored the only goal of the game after 35 minutes when he seized on a loose pass and beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper.

Golf-Americans storm back into contention at Solheim Cup

The United States won three of its four matches during Sunday's early session of foursomes to pull within one point of Europe at the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo. The home side's nightmare starts to Saturday's first-round looked like it would repeat itself on Sunday as the Europeans jumped out to an early lead in all four matches on the front nine.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime breaks down Tiafoe's defences to reach quarters

Felix Auger-Aliassime broke through Frances Tiafoe's defences to win 4-6 6-2 7-6(6) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Sunday in a fourth-round battle between two of the sport's brightest young talents. Both players came into the tie at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the back of tough five-setters and it was 23-year-old Tiafoe who started the brighter, going up a break after the first game and shutting down all eight of the Canadian's break point opportunities to go up 1-0.

Soccer-Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Orbelin Pineda's penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico's resolute defence stood firm.

Tennis-Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men's QF at Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men's tournament at Flushing Meadows after the 18-year-old Spaniard beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 on Sunday. Alcaraz, who is 18 years and four months old, is eight days younger than Andre Agassi when the American reached the 1988 U.S. Open quarter-finals and semi-finals, according to U.S. Open stats.

Soccer: Canada hold U.S. to 1-1 draw in 2022 qualifier

Cyle Larin's 62nd-minute equalizer earned Canada a 1-1 draw with the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Nashville on Sunday. The United States, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their opening qualifier, were determined to sharpen their attack and went ahead in the 55th minute when Brenden Aaronson charged into the box and slid home a cross past Canada keeper Milan Borjan.

Soccer-Four South Asian nations back FIFA's biennial World Cup push

Governing body FIFA's proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four has received support from four football federations in South Asia, who said it would spur the development of the game in the region. In May, FIFA's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup and the women's World Cup every two years, though proposals to change the established four-year cycle is set to face resistance from European governing body UEFA and the continent's top clubs.

Four Argentine players told to isolate, hours before Brazil game

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa sought the immediate isolation of four Argentine footballers on Sunday, hours before the Copa America champions were due to face Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo. Anvisa said the players should have been quarantined on arrival because they had spent time in the United Kingdom over the previous 14 days.

Tennis-Briton Raducanu prepared to tackle Rogers, home crowd at US Open

Emma Raducanu's dream run at the U.S. Open looked to be taking her to a last-16 tie with Ash Barty but while the 18-year-old Briton has avoided the world number one she will be up against a surging Shelby Rogers and raucous home crowd on Monday. Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world, became the first player this century to make the second week of her first two Grand Slam main draw appearances and has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows.

Tennis-Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round

Daniil Medvedev fired off 13 aces to end British hope Dan Evans' U.S. Open challenge with a quickfire 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in the fourth round on Sunday. Evans had survived a fifth set tiebreak against Alexei Popyrin to reach the last 16 but on day seven of the hardcourt major, he was no match for the Russian second seed.

