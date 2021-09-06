Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Absence of Federer, Nadal extra motivation at US Open, says Tiafoe; Tennis-Struggling Krejcikova halts Muguruza comeback to reach quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Absence of Federer, Nadal extra motivation at US Open, says Tiafoe

The U.S. Open is on track for a record number of five-set matches in the men's draw and American Frances Tiafoe says Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have a lot to do with that -- even though they are not even playing at Flushing Meadows this year. World number one Novak Djokovic is the sole representative of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis, with Federer and Nadal ruled out due to injury.

Tennis-Struggling Krejcikova halts Muguruza comeback to reach quarters

Barbora Krejcikova survived a Garbine Muguruza fight back and late injury issue to claim a 6-3 7-6(4) win and move into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Sunday, while her Spanish opponent's run at Flushing Meadows ended at a familiar roadblock. Playing in the U.S. Open main draw for the first time after failing to qualify on five occasions, Czech Krejcikova has suddenly found form on the New York hardcourts, at times looking as comfortable as she did earlier this year on clay winning the French Open.

Tennis-Young Fernandez has a 'great future', says Kerber after US Open loss

Leylah Fernandez has had a great start to her career and the teenager has a big future ahead of her, former champion Angelique Kerber said on Sunday after losing 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 to the Canadian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fearless-fernandez-knocks-out-another-champion-reach-quarter-finals-2021-09-05 at the U.S Open. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and then reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time with her win over the German.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime breaks down Tiafoe's defences to reach quarters

Felix Auger-Aliassime broke through Frances Tiafoe's defences to win 4-6 6-2 7-6(6) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Sunday in a fourth-round battle between two of the sport's brightest young talents. Both players came into the tie at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the back of tough five-setters and it was 23-year-old Tiafoe who started the brighter, going up a break after the first game and shutting down all eight of the Canadian's break point opportunities to go up 1-0.

Tennis-Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men's QF at Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men's tournament at Flushing Meadows after the 18-year-old Spaniard beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 on Sunday. Alcaraz, who is 18 years and four months old, is eight days younger than Andre Agassi when the American reached the 1988 U.S. Open quarter-finals and semi-finals, according to U.S. Open stats.

Soccer: Canada hold U.S. to 1-1 draw in 2022 qualifier

Cyle Larin's 62nd minute equaliser earned Canada a 1-1 draw with the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Nashville on Sunday. The United States, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their opening qualifier, were determined to sharpen their attack and went ahead in the 55th minute when Brenden Aaronson charged into the box and slid home a cross past Canada keeper Milan Borjan.

Soccer-Four South Asian nations back FIFA's biennial World Cup push

Governing body FIFA's proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four has received support from four football federations in South Asia, who said it would spur development of the game in the region. In May, FIFA's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup and the women's World Cup every two years, though proposals to change the established four-year cycle is set to face resistance from European governing body UEFA and the continent's top clubs.

Four Argentine players told to isolate, hours before Brazil game

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa sought the immediate isolation of four Argentine footballers on Sunday, hours before the Copa America champions were due to face Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo. Anvisa said the players should have quarantined on arrival because they had spent time in the United Kingdom over the previous 14 days.

Tennis-Briton Raducanu prepared to tackle Rogers, home crowd at US Open

Emma Raducanu's dream run at the U.S. Open looked to be taking her to a last-16 tie with Ash Barty but while the 18-year-old Briton has avoided the world number one she will be up against a surging Shelby Rogers and raucous home crowd on Monday. Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world, became the first player this century to make the second week of her first two Grand Slam main draw appearances and has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows.

Soccer-Women's game treated like 'second-class citizens' without VAR: Chelsea's Hayes

Women's Super League players are being treated like "second-class citizens" due to the absence of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and goal line technology, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. Champions Chelsea lost 3-2 to Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium as the new season of the women's league -- which now has a major new broadcast deal underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)