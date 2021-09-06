Sports News Roundup: Absence of Federer, Nadal extra motivation at US Open, says Tiafoe; FIFA chief says Brazil game abandonment was 'crazy' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Absence of Federer, Nadal extra motivation at US Open, says Tiafoe

The U.S. Open is on track for a record number of five-set matches in the men's draw and American Frances Tiafoe says Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have a lot to do with that -- even though they are not even playing at Flushing Meadows this year. World number one Novak Djokovic is the sole representative of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis, with Federer and Nadal ruled out due to injury.

Golf-Europe chase their second Solheim Cup win on American soil

Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson teed off in the first singles pairing on the final day of the 17th Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Ohio on Monday, with Europe leading 9-7 and needing five more points to retain the trophy. The Americans narrowed the gap over Team Europe on Sunday, winning three of their foursomes matches in the morning session before late heroics from Mel Reid in the final four-ball match helped the visitors take a two-point lead into the final day.

Tennis-Young Fernandez has a 'great future', says Kerber after US Open loss

Leylah Fernandez has had a great start to her career and the teenager has a big future ahead of her, former champion Angelique Kerber said on Sunday after losing 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 to the Canadian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fearless-fernandez-knocks-out-another-champion-reach-quarter-finals-2021-09-05 at the U.S Open. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and then reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time with her win over the German.

Soccer-FIFA chief says Brazil game abandonment was 'crazy'

FIFA has opened an investigation into the abandonment of the Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier with its president Gianni Infantino labelling the events "crazy" while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities intervened on Sunday after accusing four Argentine Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Soccer-Argentina's Martinez still nonplussed over abandoned World Cup qualifier

One of the players at the centre of Sunday's cancelled Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier has recalled the farcical scenes in Sao Paulo and what he said was despair at the thought of being obliged to stay in Brazil for 14 days of quarantine. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was one of four English Premier League players in the Argentina squad for the game away to arch-rivals Brazil.

Tennis-Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men's QF at Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men's tournament at Flushing Meadows after the 18-year-old Spaniard beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 on Sunday. Alcaraz, who is 18 years and four months old, is eight days younger than Andre Agassi when the American reached the 1988 U.S. Open quarter-finals and semi-finals, according to U.S. Open stats.

Soccer: Canada hold U.S. to 1-1 draw in 2022 qualifier

Cyle Larin's 62nd minute equaliser earned Canada a 1-1 draw with the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Nashville on Sunday. The United States, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their opening qualifier, were determined to sharpen their attack and went ahead in the 55th minute when Brenden Aaronson charged into the box and slid home a cross past Canada keeper Milan Borjan.

Tennis: U.S. Open day seven

Young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Leylah Fernandez continued to impress at the U.S. Open on Sunday, the teenagers storming into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. Alcaraz, 18, beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 to become the youngest men's player in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

Soccer-Liverpool working to get midfielder Keita back from Guinea following coup

Liverpool are in touch with authorities to safely bring back midfielder Naby Keita following a military coup in his homeland of Guinea, the club said on Monday. The 26-year-old was supposed to take part in Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Conakry when the game was called off after a group of soldiers reportedly ousted President Alpha Conde and later dissolved the government on Sunday.

Motor racing-Bottas to leave Mercedes and race for Alfa Romeo in 2022

Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes and race for Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from 2022, the Swiss-based Formula One team said in a statement on Monday. The Finn's departure clears the way for George Russell, 23, to leave Williams and join seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in an all-British line-up.

