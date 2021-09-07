Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals; Golf-Europe chase their second Solheim Cup win on American soil and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

An out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic scraped his way to a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American wildcard Jenson Brooksby on Monday to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals and three wins from tennis immortality. Chasing a 21st major that would seal a calendar-year Grand Slam, Djokovic had difficulty getting into gear against the 99th ranked Brooksby, who for a moment looked capable of derailing the Serb.

Golf-Europe chase their second Solheim Cup win on American soil

Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson teed off in the first singles pairing on the final day of the 17th Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Ohio on Monday, with Europe leading 9-7 and needing five more points to retain the trophy. The Americans narrowed the gap over Team Europe on Sunday, winning three of their foursomes matches in the morning session before late heroics from Mel Reid in the final four-ball match helped the visitors take a two-point lead into the final day.

Soccer-FIFA chief says Brazil game abandonment was 'crazy'

FIFA is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier with its president Gianni Infantino labeling the events "crazy", while Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities intervened on Sunday after accusing four Argentine Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Tennis-Losing is bad enough but it now comes with death threats, say, players

As if a fourth-round 6-2 6-1 thrashing at the U.S. Open was not hard enough to deal with, American Shelby Rogers said that she would most likely have to contend with death threats on social media following Monday's loss to Emma Raducanu. While death threats over a tennis match may seem shocking, several players at this year's U.S. Open have said such things are now part of the sport with much of the abuse coming from gamblers hooked on online betting.

Tennis-Pliskova advances to U.S. Open quarters, her fourth

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova mounted a strong defensive effort to send Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova packing 7-5 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday, keeping on track her bid for a maiden major title. The Wimbledon runner-up fired off seven forehand winners and converted on a breakpoint in the final game in the first set, before fending off six of Pavlyuchenkova's seven break point opportunities in the second set inside the Grandstand.

Mystics visit Storm with postseason aspirations at stake

The Washington Mystics and the host Seattle Storm are both struggling as they prepare to meet Tuesday night. The difference is that defending WNBA champion Seattle already has clinched a playoff berth while the Mystics are in a four-team battle for the two remaining playoff spots.

MLB roundup: Rays escape 6-run hole, stun Red Sox in 10

Nelson Cruz's tiebreaking, 10th-inning single helped Tampa Bay overcome a six-run deficit Monday, sending the visiting Rays past the Boston Red Sox 11-10 in a wild Labor Day matinee. Cruz capped a three-RBI day by lining a single to right off Garrett Whitlock (7-3) to score Randy Arozarena, and pinch hitter Brandon Lowe looped a single to plate Cruz with the crucial markers.

Tennis-Talented teens eye semi-final spots at Flushing Meadows

Teenagers have lit up the U.S. Open this year and on Tuesday Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz will look to take their dream runs a step further by claiming a maiden spot in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. The withdrawal of several big names before the start of the tournament has allowed new faces to make their mark in New York.

Tennis-Scrappy Sakkari survives grueling three-setter to beat Andreescu

Greek Maria Sakkari emerged triumphant from a grueling three-hour, 30 minute battle with former champion Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open on Monday, clinching a 6-7(2) 7-6(6) 6-3 victory to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Sakkari helped the Canadian to an early break in the first set with a trio of double faults before finding her footing.

Tennis-Britain's star Raducanu takes a confident step into the spotlight

Her U.S. Open journey isn't over but Emma Raducanu has already written herself into the history books, reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final to take up the mantle of British tennis. With grand dame Virginia Wade looking on from the stands, the 18-year-old thrashed American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 inside the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, becoming the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

