Sports News Roundup: Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals; Immobile can fire Italy to World Cup glory, says Mancini and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

An out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic scraped his way to a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American wildcard Jenson Brooksby on Monday to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals and three wins from tennis immortality. Chasing a 21st major that would seal a calendar year Grand Slam, Djokovic had difficulty getting into gear against the 99th ranked Brooksby, who for a moment looked capable of derailing the Serb.

Soccer-Immobile can fire Italy to World Cup glory, says Mancini

Italy manager Roberto Mancini leapt to the defence of under-fire striker Ciro Immobile on Tuesday, saying the 31-year-old has what it takes to lead the Azzurri to glory at next year's World Cup. Less than two months have passed since the Azzurri were crowned European champions, but back-to-back World Cup qualifying draws against Bulgaria and Switzerland, with one goal scored, have dampened the mood.

Cricket-Sri Lanka thrash South Africa to take ODI series

Rookie off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ripped through South Africa as Sri Lanka won the third one-day international by 78 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Colombo on Tuesday. The Proteas lost four wickets within the first 10 overs while chasing a modest 204 victory target, eventually getting bowled out for 125 in 30 overs.

Soccer-FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match

World soccer's governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into Sunday's Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier which was abandoned after five minutes amid farcical scenes. Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina's English Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Tennis-Brooksby exit leaves US Open quarters with no home player for first time

As world number one Novak Djokovic slammed the door shut on American wildcard Jenson Brooksby on Monday, it also left the host nation without a player in the quarter-finals for the first time since the inaugural tournament 140 years ago. American players have won 85 men's and 92 women's singles titles at the tournament, which was first held in 1881 as the U.S. National Championship.

Soccer-Injury scare for Spurs as Son picks up knock on international duty

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will play no part in South Korea's World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday due to a calf injury, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said hours before the game. The Korean skipper played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Iraq on Thursday but has since strained his right calf.

Ice hockey-NWHL rebrands as Premier Hockey Federation ahead of seventh season

The National Women's Hockey League will now be known as the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) as part of a re-branding effort that reflects the skill of its athletes as opposed to their gender, it said on Tuesday. The six-team PHF billed the change as "No Labels, No Limits" and said the new name was inspired by empowerment, gender equity and inclusivity with respect to differences in the gender identities of its players and league stakeholders.

MLB roundup: Rays escape 6-run hole, stun Red Sox in 10

Nelson Cruz's tiebreaking, 10th-inning single helped Tampa Bay overcome a six-run deficit Monday, sending the visiting Rays past the Boston Red Sox 11-10 in a wild Labor Day matinee. Cruz capped a three-RBI day by lining a single to right off Garrett Whitlock (7-3) to score Randy Arozarena, and pinch hitter Brandon Lowe looped a single to plate Cruz with the crucial markers.

Tennis-Talented teens eye semi-final spots at Flushing Meadows

Teenagers have lit up the U.S. Open this year and on Tuesday Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz will look to take their dream runs a step further by claiming a maiden spot in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. The withdrawal of several big names before the start of the tournament has allowed new faces to make their mark in New York.

Soccer-English clubs led the way in spending on players this year, says FIFA

English clubs spent the most money on players among FIFA's member associations in the transfer window which ran from June to August, world soccer's governing body said on Tuesday. FIFA's International Transfer Snapshot https://www.fifa.com/legal/football-regulatory/stakeholders/fifa-fund-for-players/media-releases/fifa-publishes-international-transfer-snapshot-june-august-2021 report said English clubs shelled out $1,146.6 million on players in the window, which was more than the next two countries -- Spain ($473.8 million) and France ($428.9 million)-- put together.

(With inputs from agencies.)