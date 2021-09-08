Sports News Roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits; Ice Hockey-Belarusian federation head suspended for political discrimination and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Berrettini plotting path to ending Djokovic U.S. Open dream, says coach

Matteo Berrettini's coach has warned Novak Djokovic that he has something up his sleeve to help the Italian make it third time lucky against the world number one in Wednesday's U.S. Open quarter-final. The two players will face off at a 2021 Grand Slam for the third consecutive time at Flushing Meadows, after Djokovic came out on top in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and the Wimbledon final.

Olympics-North Korea suspended from IOC - Bach

North Korea has been suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022, meaning it will miss out on the Beijing Winter Games, after failing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. "The National Olympic Committee of Democratic People's Republic of Korea is suspended until the end of the year 2022 as a result of its unilateral decision not to participate (in Tokyo)," Bach told a news conference.

Tennis-Sabalenka makes quick work of Krejcikova en route to US Open semis

World number two Aryna Sabalenka bulldozed her way past Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-final for the first time. Sabalenka had three double faults in the first game at Arthur Ashe Stadium but still managed to hold serve, then came back in the second game to break a listless Krejcikova, who had just five winners in the first set and struggled badly with her serve.

Golf-Ryder Cup spots up for grabs at BMW PGA Championship

The scramble to secure one of the remaining spots in Europe's Ryder Cup team will be the main focus at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth with seven places still up for grabs. Five players -- Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey -- are already guaranteed for the match at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26 where Europe will be hoping to retain the title they won in France in 2018.

MLB roundup: Jays win as Yanks' Gerrit Cole (hamstring) exits

Marcus Semien continued his home run binge with a solo shot, Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, who lost ace Gerrit Cole to a hamstring injury. The Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games. Semien connected in the fifth after Cole left in the fourth with left hamstring tightness. It was Semien's career-high 38th homer and sixth in as many games this month.

Ice Hockey-Belarusian federation head suspended for political discrimination

Ice hockey's international governing body said on Wednesday it had issued a five-year suspension against Dmitry Baskov, head of the Belarus Ice Hockey Association, for offences that included discriminating against athletes for their political views. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said its disciplinary board had concluded Baskov "has tried to directly influence others to support the Belarus government and has threatened and discriminated Belarusian athletes because of their political opinion."

Motor racing-Kubica to race again for Alfa at Monza as Raikkonen isolates

Polish driver Robert Kubica will stand in for Kimi Raikkonen again for Alfa Romeo at Monza in Italy this weekend after the Finn continued to isolate due to testing positive for COVID-19. Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, also missed last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Swiss-based team said in a statement on Wednesday that the 41-year-old had not yet been cleared to return.

UK education minister Williamson criticised for black sportsmen gaffe

British education minister Gavin Williamson came under fire on Wednesday for confusing two black campaigning sportsmen, claiming to have to have met with soccer player Marcus Rashford when in fact it had been rugby player Maro Itoje. In an interview with the Evening Standard newspaper, Williamson said he had had a Zoom meeting with Rashford, who led a high-profile campaign to pressure the government to extend the provision of free meals to poorer children to include school holiday times.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches third straight U.S. Open semi-final

World number two Daniil Medvedev dropped his first set at this year's U.S. Open but eventually overcame Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-0 4-6 7-5 to reach his third straight semi-final at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Van de Zandschulp had enjoyed a remarkable run, taking down 11th seed Diego Schwartzman to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final, where he fired off 20 forehand winners and was the first player here to take Medvedev past the two-hour mark.

Golf - Spaniard Rahm named PGA of America's player of the year

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday as the Spaniard was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average. For world number one Rahm, who finished runner-up to Justin Thomas for the PGA of America honours last year, it marked the first time in his career that he clinched the points-based award that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.

