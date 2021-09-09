Sports News Roundup: Soccer - Southgate defends zero subs strategy after Poland draw; Tennis-Djokovic fights back to beat Berrettini in four sets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Southgate defends zero subs strategy after Poland draw

England manager Gareth Southgate defended his decision not to use any substitutes in the 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Poland on Wednesday. The Poles used all five of their substitutes during the game and ended strongly, grabbing their equalizer in stoppage time.

Tennis-Djokovic fights back to beat Berrettini in four sets

Novak Djokovic again fought back from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7 6-2 6-2 6-3 and move into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, the Serb now just two wins away from a 21st major that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic, who also lost the opening set in his previous two matches, and Berrettini have met only three times but two were this year when the stakes were at their highest -- the Wimbledon final and French Open quarters -- with the world number one winning both times in four sets.

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fourth round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 11-13 (times GMT): Saturday, Sept. 11

Teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez gunning for first Grand Slam final

An Olympic champion and two former Grand Slam winners have been no match for teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, who are both one win away from reaching the U.S. Open final. Briton Raducanu, 18, became the first qualifier to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows after outplaying Tokyo Games gold medallist Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.

Soccer - Belief behind fearless Poland display against England, says Moder

Poland's fearless approach to their World Cup qualifying match with England helped them earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, midfielder Jakub Moder said. Poland midfielder Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage-time equalizer for the hosts to cancel out Harry Kane's opener in the 72nd minute as they ended England's 100% record in Group I.

Soccer-Mexico battle Panama to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifiers

Jesus Corona fired home an equalizer in the 76th minute as Mexico battled Panama to a 1-1 draw at the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. Panama were the aggressors early and Roland Blackburn broke through when he pounced on a deflected shot and slotted it home in the 28th minute to give the home side the lead.

NFL - New season kicks off amid rift over COVID-19 vaccines, testing

The National Football League (NFL) kicks off another season on Thursday with profound differences of opinion lingering between the league and the union over COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as both parties work to manage the risks of playing in a pandemic. Last month the NFL pushed back on claims from the players' union that it did not discuss making COVID-19 vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

Tennis-Zverev eases past Harris into U.S. Open semi-finals

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 16 matches by easing past South African Lloyd Harris 7-6(6) 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday where the German looms large as a potential roadblock to Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam. The victory leaves Zverev one win away from returning to a second consecutive U.S. Open final and another shot at a first career major title after losing to Dominic Thiem last year.

Tennis - Serena not on entry list for Indian Wells, Osaka currently in

Serena Williams, who sat out the U.S. Open due to a torn hamstring, was not on the entry list released on Wednesday for next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells while Naomi Osaka was one of five former champions entered in the women's draw. While four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka was on the entry list for the Oct. 4-17 hardcourt event, her participation remains in doubt given she said last week that she would be taking a break from tennis to concentrate on her mental health.

Tennis-Solid Sakkari reaches US Open semi-finals

Maria Sakkari leveraged her powerful serve and excellent court coverage to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday and dedicated her win to the people of Greece, who have endured a summer of brutal wildfires. Sakkari was rock solid throughout the win on Arthur Ashe Stadium, hounding Pliskova into mistakes and getting an early break before going on take the first set.

