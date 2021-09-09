Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Jays win 7th straight, skidding Yanks fall from top AL wild card; Tennis-Djokovic fights back to beat Berrettini in four sets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jays win 7th straight, skidding Yanks fall from top AL wild card

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the ninth inning after Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night with a 6-3 victory over the host New York Yankees. With the loss, the Yankees fell from the top spot in the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays moved within 1 1/2 games of New York, which is now a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox. The defeat was the Yankees' fifth in a row.

Tennis-Djokovic fights back to beat Berrettini in four sets

Novak Djokovic again fought back from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7 6-2 6-2 6-3 and move into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, the Serb now just two wins away from a 21st major that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic takes a step up in class in the next round, where he faces fourth seed Alexander Zverev, the player who last month ended his bid for a 'Golden Slam' by beating him in the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals.

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fourth round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 11-13 (times GMT): Saturday, Sept. 11

Teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez gunning for first Grand Slam final

An Olympic champion and two former Grand Slam winners have been no match for teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, who are both one win away from reaching the U.S. Open final. Briton Raducanu, 18, became the first qualifier to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows after outplaying Tokyo Games gold medallist Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.

Soccer - Belief behind fearless Poland display against England, says Moder

Poland's fearless approach to their World Cup qualifying match with England helped them earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, midfielder Jakub Moder said. Poland midfielder Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage-time equalizer for the hosts to cancel out Harry Kane's opener in the 72nd minute as they ended England's 100% record in Group I.

Soccer-Mexico battle Panama to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifiers

Jesus Corona fired home an equalizer in the 76th minute as Mexico battled Panama to a 1-1 draw at the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. Panama were the aggressors early and Roland Blackburn broke through when he pounced on a deflected shot and slotted it home in the 28th minute to give the home side the lead.

NFL - New season kicks off amid rift over COVID-19 vaccines, testing

The National Football League (NFL) kicks off another season on Thursday with profound differences of opinion lingering between the league and the union over COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as both parties work to manage the risks of playing in a pandemic. Last month the NFL pushed back on claims from the players' union that it did not discuss making COVID-19 vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

Soccer-Pepi impresses on debut as U.S. beat Honduras 4-1 in World Cup qualifier

Ricardo Pepi scored a goal and had a hand in two others on his international debut as the United States crushed Honduras 4-1 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday. The United States fell behind to Brayan Moya's diving header in the 27th minute in San Pedro Sula and struggled to get going in the first half.

Motor racing-Schumacher's wife says F1 great 'different, but here'

Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, said the Formula One great is "different, but he's here" as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a brain injury suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013. The family has kept updates to a minimum since the accident and in an upcoming Netflix documentary, set to premiere on Sept. 15, Corinna said privacy was very important to them.

Tennis-Solid Sakkari reaches US Open semi-finals

Maria Sakkari leveraged her powerful serve and excellent court coverage to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday and dedicated her win to the people of Greece, who have endured a summer of brutal wildfires. Sakkari was rock solid throughout the win on Arthur Ashe Stadium, hounding Pliskova into mistakes and getting an early break before going on to take the first set.

